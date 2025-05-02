Shea Theodore News: Two-point effort Thursday

Theodore scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist Thursday in the Golden Knights' 3-2 win over the Wild in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The veteran blueliner opened the scoring early in the first period, snapping a shot past Filip Gustavsson through heavy traffic. Theodore racked up two goals and four points in the series, with both tallies and one of the helpers coming on the power play, and he should remain a key part of Vegas' attack in the second round against the Oilers.