Simon Zajicek News: Signs entry-level contract

Zajicek signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Monday.

Zajicek posted a 15-13-0 record with a 2.12 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 29 regular-season appearances with HC Litvinov of the Czech Extraliga in 2024-25. If it doesn't work out for him in North America, the 23-year-old netminder could return to his home country after signing a two-year contract extension with HC Litvinov in February.