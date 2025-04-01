Spencer Smallman News: Re-ups with team

Smallman inked a two-year, two-way contract with Washington on Tuesday.

Smallman has yet to make his NHL debut despite eight years toiling away in the minors with various clubs. For AHL Hershey this year, the 28-year-old winger notched nine goals and 24 assists in 55 contests. At this point, even if Smallman does earn a promotion at some point, he will likely be a career minor-leaguer, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy.