Stian Solberg News: Solid in Sweden

Solberg has two goals and nine points in 37 appearances with Farjestads BK Karlstad of the Swedish Hockey League.

Those offensive numbers might not jump out as being great, but he's a 19-year-old defenseman playing in an adult league, so that's actually pretty decent production under the circumstances. He still might not end up developing into a major offensive contributor in the NHL, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him turn into a steady presence, perhaps even in a top-four capacity. Solberg was selected by Anaheim with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.