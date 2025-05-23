Stuart Skinner News: Between pipes for Game 2

Skinner will patrol the visiting crease for Game 2 in Dallas on Friday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner gave up five goals on 27 shots in Game 1 on Wednesday, after recording two straight shutouts in the final pair of games versus Vegas. Skinner is 2-4 with a 3.39 GAA and an .872 save percentage across six playoff appearances in 2025. The netminder was 1-1-0 during the regular season versus Dallas, allowing eight goals on 46 shots. The Stars are generating 2.86 goals per game over 14 playoff contests.