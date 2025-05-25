Stuart Skinner News: In goal for Game 3
Skinner will patrol the home crease against Dallas on Sunday in Game 3, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Skinner is coming off a 25-save performance in Friday's 3-0 shutout win over the Stars. He has posted a 3-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and an .890 save percentage through seven appearances this postseason. Dallas has registered only 2.67 goals per game this playoffs.
