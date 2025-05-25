Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: In goal for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Skinner will patrol the home crease against Dallas on Sunday in Game 3, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner is coming off a 25-save performance in Friday's 3-0 shutout win over the Stars. He has posted a 3-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and an .890 save percentage through seven appearances this postseason. Dallas has registered only 2.67 goals per game this playoffs.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
