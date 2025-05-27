Stuart Skinner News: Sharp again in Game 4

Skinner allowed a goal on 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Skinner continues to have the upper hand in the Western Conference Finals. He's allowed just two goals on 88 shots over the last three games, winning all of them to put the Oilers a victory away from returning to the Stanley Cup Finals. After some early doubts about his abilities, Skinner looks locked in as Edmonton's top goalie even with Calvin Pickard healthy enough to serve as backup Tuesday. Game 5 is Thursday in Dallas.