Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Starting Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2025 at 10:36am

Skinner will patrol the visiting crease in Dallas for Game 5 on Thursday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner has been sensational of late, going 5-1 with a 1.15 GAA and a .957 save percentage. Skinner has allowed only two goals in his last three games versus the Stars, turning aside 86 shots. The Stars have tallied 42 goals in 17 playoff games this season, averaging 2.47 goals per contest.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
