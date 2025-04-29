Tanner Pearson News: Sets up game-winner

Pearson notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

Pearson sat out the first three games of the series, but he's played the last two while Victor Olofsson sits. The helper was Pearson's third in his last eight games. The 32-year-old winger had 27 points, 109 shots on net, 96 hits and a plus-4 rating over 78 regular-season appearances and is better suited to a bottom-six role than Olofsson now that the Golden Knights are essentially at full health.