Teddy Stiga

Teddy Stiga News: Playing at high level in NCAA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Stiga has provided 10 goals, 13 assists and a plus-13 rating in 26 games with Boston College this season.

Stiga ranks fourth on the team in points behind Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard and James Hagens. The 18-year-old Stiga recently scored the game-winning goal for the United States in overtime of the gold-medal game against Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. That marker was Stiga's only shot on goal during the tournament. Stiga was selected in the second round by Nashville in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, and while he'll likely return to BC in 2025-26, he could get a long look with the Predators considering their current struggles.

