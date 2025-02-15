Terik Parascak News: Stays hot in WHL

Parascak has 15 points in his last 11 games with WHL Prince George.

Parascak, the Capitals' first-round pick in 2024, continues to put up impressive numbers on a Prince George top line that also features Wild prospect Ridley Heidt. Parascak now has 22 goals and 67 points in 48 games this year after breaking out with 105 points (43 goals, 62 assists) last season. The 18-year-old winger has immense offensive upside and could make his AHL debut at the conclusion of the WHL campaign.