Theo Lindstein News: Continues development in Sweden

Lindstein has three goals and six points in 35 appearances with Brynas IF of the SHL this season.

Lindstein has spent parts of three seasons playing in the SHL, which is pretty impressive given that he's still just 20 years old, and it's a men's league. The defenseman isn't known for his offensive contributions, but he has been productive against players in his age group. During the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships, Lindstein combine for two goals and 12 points across 14 outings with Team Sweden. The Blues selected him with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Lindstein might be an important blueliner for St. Louis in the future, but he'll likely move from the SHL to the AHL instead of jumping straight into the NHL after shifting away from European hockey