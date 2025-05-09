Thomas Bordeleau Injury: Dealing with concussion

Bordeleau revealed that his previously undisclosed injury is a concussion, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Friday.

Bordeleau made his NHL season debut April 13, but then missed the Sharks' final two games due to the injury. Although he was listed as day-to-day at the time, Bordeleau admitted he wasn't actually close to returning. Still, the 23-year-old is making progress, so perhaps he'll be okay for training camp. He had 14 goals and 38 points in 59 regular-season outings with AHL San Jose in 2024-25.