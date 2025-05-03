Fantasy Hockey
Thomas Harley headshot

Thomas Harley News: Adds power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Harley logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Harley set up Mikko Rantanen's game-tying tally at 13:46 of the third period. In the first round, Harley put up two goals, three power-play helpers, 10 shots on net, 11 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over seven appearances. Harley continues to hold down the fort on the first pairing, though Miro Heiskanen (knee) could be available to return at some point in the second round.

