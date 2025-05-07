Thomas Harley News: Earns assist in Game 1 win

Harley logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets in Game 1.

Harley set up the second of Mikko Rantanen's three goals in the game. The 23-year-old Harley has gotten on the scoresheet in six of eight playoff contests. He's at two goals, four assists, 12 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating. The blueliner continues to see big minutes in a top-four role and on the power play, and he has the production to match.