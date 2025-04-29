Fantasy Hockey
Thomas Harley headshot

Thomas Harley News: Gets lucky bounce for goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Harley scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2 and blocked three shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Harley's shot bounced up and over Mackenzie Blackwood for the Stars' second goal. Things are going well for Harley, who has two goals, two assists, a plus-1 rating, five shots on net, five hits and 16 blocked shots over five playoff outings. The 23-year-old defenseman continues to play on the top pairing and will maintain a large role even when Miro Heiskanen (knee) is back in action.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
