Thomas Harley News: Provides power-play assist

Harley notched a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Harley actually saw his highest ice-time total of the second round, logging 26:09 in Game 4 even with Miro Heiskanen (knee) back in the lineup. Harley has played exceptionally in the absence of Heiskanen, and head coach Pete DeBoer probably doesn't want to mess with what's working. Harley has four points over four games versus the Jets in the second round, and he's at a total of nine points, 20 shots on net, 16 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 11 playoff appearances.