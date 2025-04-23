Thomas Harley News: Records power-play helper

Harley logged a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Harley set up Jamie Benn's game-tying goal at 9:18 of the third period. The 23-year-old Harley has a goal, two power-play assists, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over three playoff contests. He's been one of the Stars' most consistent players and should continue to do that while being the team's leader on the blue line in the first round.