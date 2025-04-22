Thomas Harley News: Tallies in Game 2 win

Harley scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Harley got on the scoresheet for the second game in a row in the playoffs. His tally put the Stars ahead 2-1 briefly in the second period -- Jack Drury retied it for the Avalanche just over a minute later. Harley continues to play a massive role for the Stars in the absence of Miro Heiskanen (knee). Harley logged 35:54 of ice time Monday with the game nearly completing one extra period.