Novak (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Devils, Justin Guerriero of TribLIVE.com reports.

It'll be the third game Novak's missed since suffering the injury last weekend against the Wild. The 27-year-old Novak has gone scoreless in two games with the Penguins this year -- he had 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 52 contests with Nashville.