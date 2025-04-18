Tim Stutzle News: Three points in finale

Stutzle scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

All three points came in the third period as the Senators erased a 5-3 deficit. Stutzle closes the books on the 2024-25 regular season with three goals and seven points in the final three games, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Game 1 tilt against the Maple Leafs on Sunday to begin Ottawa's playoff run.