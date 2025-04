Bjornfot was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, per Alex Baumgartner of Five Reasons Sports.

Bjornfot has two goals, 16 points and 22 PIM in 43 appearances with Charlotte in 2024-25. With the Panthers, Bjornfot has recorded no points, two PIM, 10 shots, 13 hits and 10 blocks in 14 outings.