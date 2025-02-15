Fantasy Hockey
Tom Willander headshot

Tom Willander News: Plucking apples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Willander has six assists in his last five games with Boston University.

Willander has two goals and 18 points through 27 NCAA appearances this season. The 20-year-old blueliner should surpass his 25-point freshman campaign from 2023-24, but he has been hot and cold offensively during his second college season. Vancouver chose Willander with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Tom Willander
Vancouver Canucks
