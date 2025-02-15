Tom Willander News: Plucking apples

Willander has six assists in his last five games with Boston University.

Willander has two goals and 18 points through 27 NCAA appearances this season. The 20-year-old blueliner should surpass his 25-point freshman campaign from 2023-24, but he has been hot and cold offensively during his second college season. Vancouver chose Willander with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.