Tomas Lavoie News: Signs entry-level deal

Lavoie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah on Wednesday.

Lavoie was selected by Utah in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft, and he spent this season with the Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. He recorded 15 goals, 40 assists and 31 PIM over 60 appearances with the club, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head to the AHL next year.