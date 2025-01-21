Tomas Nosek News: Adds pair of assists

Nosek recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Nosek will be sad to be done with the Ducks this season -- the 32-year-old had an 11-game point drought prior to playing against them Saturday. He's since logged three helpers over the two-game season series. It's possible this jump-starts Nosek's offense, but the veteran forward remains in a fourth-line role and is unlikely to be a consistent scorer most of the time. He's now at eight points, 28 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-7 rating through 36 appearances.