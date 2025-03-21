Fantasy Hockey
Tony DeAngelo headshot

Tony DeAngelo News: Two more assists Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

DeAngelo recorded two assists, including one on the power play, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

This was DeAngelo's second multi-assist game in his last three outings. The 29-year-old has earned six points over his last seven contests, including a pair of power-play assists as he continues to stay involved with the man advantage. He's now at 12 points in 21 appearances with the Islanders, one point better than the 11 he put up over 31 contests with the Hurricanes in 2023-24. DeAngelo has added 41 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 2024-25.

