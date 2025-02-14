Trevor Connelly News: Returning from injury Friday

Connelly has been dealing with an injury, but he'll draw back into the lineup for Providence College on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Connelly has been limited to 15 NCAA appearances as a freshman this season, but he's been effective when healthy, providing three goals, 11 points and 23 PIM for Providence. Vegas took him with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He has the potential to develop into a top-six forward for the Golden Knights.