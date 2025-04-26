Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Troy Stecher headshot

Troy Stecher News: Available for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Stecher (undisclosed) has been cleared from his injury and is available to play in Game 4 on Sunday versus the Kings, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

If Stecher draws in, it'll likely be to replace Ty Emberson on the third pairing. Don't expect to see Stecher get much ice time, as the Oilers will likely continue to lean on their top blueliners throughout the postseason.

Troy Stecher
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now