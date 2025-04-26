Troy Stecher News: Available for Game 4

Stecher (undisclosed) has been cleared from his injury and is available to play in Game 4 on Sunday versus the Kings, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

If Stecher draws in, it'll likely be to replace Ty Emberson on the third pairing. Don't expect to see Stecher get much ice time, as the Oilers will likely continue to lean on their top blueliners throughout the postseason.