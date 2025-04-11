Ty Emberson News: First goal comes against old team

Emberson scored a goal, added three hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

The Oilers were at nearly full health in mid-to-late March, which started to see Emberson get bumped from the lineup. Injuries have since piled up on the blue line again, allowing him to play in eight straight games. He scored his first goal of the season Friday, and it came against the team that gave him his NHL debut in 2023-24. Emberson has 11 points -- one more than last year -- while adding 60 shots on net, 118 hits, 95 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 73 appearances in 2024-25.