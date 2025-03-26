Ty Emberson News: Role shrinking

Emberson was scratched for a fourth straight game in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Mattias Ekholm's six-game absence due to an undisclosed injury in the middle of March allowed Emberson to stay in the lineup for a while after the Oilers acquired Jake Walman. With the team's blue line now at full health aside from John Klingberg (undisclosed), Emberson appears to be the odd man out most of the time. The 24-year-old blueliner went without a point over 11 appearances prior to his trip to the press box, which likely didn't help his cause. For the season, he has 10 assists, 56 shots on net, 102 hits, 86 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 65 outings.