Ty Murchison News: Inks entry-level deal

Murchison signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Wednesday. The contract will begin in 2025-26.

Murchison had four assists and 48 PIM in 37 appearances with Arizona State University as a senior this season. He also blocked 98 shots, which was the most of any player in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Philadelphia selected Murchison with the No. 158 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He will likely begin next season in the AHL.