Tye Kartye News: Earns two assists Saturday

Kartye notched two assists, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

This was Kartye's first multi-point effort of the season. The 23-year-old has had some trouble staying in the lineup lately -- he's been scratched five times since March 18. He's logged 12 points, 55 shots on net, 171 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 62 appearances this season while filling a depth role for the Kraken.