Tyler Myers News: Nets shorthanded goal

Myers scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Myers has just two goals over his last eight games, but he's added a plus-8 rating and 16 blocked shots in that span. The 35-year-old has been fairly steady in a top-four role this season, putting up 23 points, 82 shots on net, 82 hits, 124 blocked shots, 74 PIM and a plus-2 rating. If he can get his offense going a bit more, he'll be a depth option in fantasy for the remainder of 2024-25.