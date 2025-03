Pitlick inked a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Thursday.

The contract is for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. Pitlick has played this season at AHL Providence, tallying 16 goals and adding 17 assists over 43 games. He has played 420 regular-season games at the NHL level during his career, finding the back of the net on 56 occasions, while adding 53 assists.