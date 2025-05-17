Tyler Seguin News: Provides assist on game-winner

Seguin notched a power-play assist and fired two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets in Game 6.

Seguin had been held off the scoresheet for the entire second round before he set up Thomas Harley's goal 1:33 into overtime. The 33-year-old Seguin is still seeing middle-six usage, but the depth of the Stars' offense has allowed him to ease back in after missing most of the regular season due to a hip injury. He's at five points, 17 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 13 playoff outings.