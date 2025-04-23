Tyler Seguin News: Seals Game 3 win in overtime

Seguin scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Seguin converted on a feed from Mason Marchment to give the Stars the win and 2-1 series lead at 5:31 of overtime. He's picked up three points over four contests since returning from a long-term hip injury, and he's looked just fine playing on the Stars' second line. Seguin has added six shots on net, two hits and an even plus-minus rating over three playoff outings.