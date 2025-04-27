Tyler Tucker Injury: Suffers injury Sunday

Tucker (lower body) sustained an injury in Sunday's 5-1 win over Winnipeg in Game 4.

The Blues didn't provide an update on Tucker's status after the game, but the team expects to know more Monday. The 25-year-old defender had a goal, two shots on net, two blocked shots and two hits in 17:05 of ice time before exiting Sunday's game late in the third period. If Tucker is unavailable for Game 5 on Wednesday, Ryan Suter or Matt Kessel could be in the lineup against the Jets.