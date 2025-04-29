Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Tucker Injury: Unavailable in pivotal matchup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Tucker (lower body) is day-to-day and will not be available against the Jets in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Tucker departed Sunday's Game 4 win after colliding with Winnipeg's Brandon Tanev and falling to the ice in an awkward fashion. Tucker scored his first career playoff goal and went plus-1 in that contest. Ryan Suter, who has been a healthy scratch in back-to-back games, will rejoin the lineup Wednesday as a result of Tucker's lower-body injury.

