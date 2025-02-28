Tyler Tucker News: Inks two-year deal

Tucker signed a two-year, $1.85 million contract with the Blues on Friday.

Tucker's new deal gives him a modest raise to $925,000 per year after playing the last two seasons at an $800,000 salary. The 24-year-old has earned four points, 36 hits, 18 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 20 contests in 2024-25, but he sat out six of the seven games before signing his extension, serving as a healthy scratch since the Blues' defense is in good health.