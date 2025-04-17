Tyson Foerster News: Goal, assist in loss

Foerster scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Foerster had nine goals and two assists over the last nine games of the season. The winger seemed more free to shine after John Tortorella was fired as the head coach, which could bode well for Foerster heading into 2025-26. He took a small step forward this season, ending with 25 goals, 43 points (eight on the power play), 142 shots on net, 75 hits, 54 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 81 appearances. If he can elevate his shot volume, Foerster could be a 30-goal, 60-point threat next season.