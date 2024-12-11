Fantasy Hockey
Valtteri Pulli headshot

Valtteri Pulli News: Waived unconditionally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 11:28am

Pulli was placed on waivers by the Sharks on Wednesday for the purpose of terminating his contract.

According to assistant general manager Joe Will, Pulli requested his release in order to allow him to play in Europe for the rest of this season. The 23-year-old blueliner has appeared in just two games for AHL San Jose this season and could rejoin former club TPS Turku in Finland.

