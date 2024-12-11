Valtteri Pulli News: Waived unconditionally
Pulli was placed on waivers by the Sharks on Wednesday for the purpose of terminating his contract.
According to assistant general manager Joe Will, Pulli requested his release in order to allow him to play in Europe for the rest of this season. The 23-year-old blueliner has appeared in just two games for AHL San Jose this season and could rejoin former club TPS Turku in Finland.
Valtteri Pulli
Free Agent
