Vasily Podkolzin headshot

Vasily Podkolzin News: Adds assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Podkolzin notched an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Podkolzin has picked up a helper in three of the last four contests. Despite his success on offense, he has seen less than 10 minutes of ice time in three of those games, including a playoff-low 7:20 in Tuesday's win. The winger has added two shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating over five postseason appearances.

Vasily Podkolzin
Edmonton Oilers
