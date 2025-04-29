Vasily Podkolzin News: Adds assist in win

Podkolzin notched an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Podkolzin has picked up a helper in three of the last four contests. Despite his success on offense, he has seen less than 10 minutes of ice time in three of those games, including a playoff-low 7:20 in Tuesday's win. The winger has added two shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating over five postseason appearances.