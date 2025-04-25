Vasily Podkolzin News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Podkolzin notched an assist and seven hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Podkolzin has a helper in each of the last two contests. The 23-year-old forward has added 14 hits, two shots on net and 10 PIM over three playoff contests. He hasn't consistently been in the top six during the postseason, and that will limit his ability to get on the scoresheet regularly. Podkolzin still offers some fantasy appeal for his toughness, but don't expect steady scoring.