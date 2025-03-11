Victor Hedman Injury: Status uncertain for Tuesday

Hedman (lower body) will be on the ice for warmups and is a game-time decision for Tuesday's road meeting with the Hurricanes, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Hedman took the ice for pregame line rushes Saturday against the Bruins but ended up sitting out that contest, so his status will be worth monitoring leading up to puck drop Tuesday. If the veteran blueliner is unable to suit up against the Canes, Nick Perbix will draw back into the lineup. Hedman has provided 11 goals, 50 points and a plus-14 rating across 60 appearances in 2024-25.