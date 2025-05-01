Victor Hedman News: Earns two assists in Game 5 loss

Hedman provided two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Hedman put up a decent three helpers (two on the power play) over five playoff contests. The top-pairing defenseman added 10 shots on net, six blocked shots, three hits and a minus-6 rating this postseason. Hedman was strong with 66 points in 79 regular-season outings. At 34 years old, a decline is likely drawing near, but Hedman's part of a strong offense and power-play unit. He'll be in the first season of a four-year, $32 million contract extension in 2025-26, so he remains a big part of the Lightning's plans moving forward.