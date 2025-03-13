Victor Hedman News: Sets franchise assist record

Hedman picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

It was Hedman's 40th assist this year and his ninth 40-assist season. That moved him past Marty St. Louis and Nikita Kucherov for the most in Lightning history. Hedman has 11 goals, 40 assists and 146 shots in 62 games this season, which puts him in a tie for fifth in the NHL from the blue line.