Victor Ostman News: Recalled from minors

Ostman was called up from AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Ostman's promotion to the NHL roster could be an indication that either Joey Daccord or Philipp Grubauer won't be available to face Utah on Tuesday -- though it could also be a precautionary move to add some extra depth ahead of the final two games of a five-game road trip. Regardless, it almost certainly won't be Ostman who gets the starting nod against Utah.