Viktor Arvidsson News: Hands out helper in win

Arvidsson notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Arvidsson generated a rebound for Mattias Janmark to bury for the go-ahead goal at 7:12 of the third period. While Arvidsson was listed on the second line Tuesday, he saw just 8:25 of ice time, his lowest total this postseason. The winger has two points, 11 shots on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating over five playoff contests.