Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Hands out helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Arvidsson notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Arvidsson generated a rebound for Mattias Janmark to bury for the go-ahead goal at 7:12 of the third period. While Arvidsson was listed on the second line Tuesday, he saw just 8:25 of ice time, his lowest total this postseason. The winger has two points, 11 shots on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating over five playoff contests.

Viktor Arvidsson
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now