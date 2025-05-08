Viktor Arvidsson News: Pair of assists in Game 2 win

Arvidsson recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Arvidsson helped out on second-period tallies by Jake Walman and Vasily Podkolzin. This was Arvidsson's first multi-point effort since Jan. 4 versus the Kraken. In the playoffs, the winger has filled a depth role, earning four points, 18 shots on net, four hits, four PIM and a plus-3 rating over eight appearances, mainly as a member of the fourth line.