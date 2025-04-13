Ville Heinola News: Sees rare playing time

Heinola went minus-1 with a hit, a blocked shot and one shot on goal in 17:52 of ice time in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk and Luke Schenn were all out of the lineup, giving Heinola a rare chance to play as the Jets prepare for the postseason. This was Heinola's 18th outing this season -- while that is a career high, he has just one assist with 12 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-6 rating. The 24-year-old has played just twice since the start of February and will likely be back in the press box as a healthy scratch for the majority of the playoffs.